Norvell's not holding back on FSU's issues

The last few years have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Florida State. This season it defeated a top-five North Carolina team but has been blown out in its last three contests, including a 38-22 loss to North Carolina State last Saturday.

The Seminoles host No. 4 Clemson on Saturday and are without many of their key pieces for the rest of the season.

Head coach Mike Norvell did not hold back on Wednesday when he discussed the injuries that have plagued the Seminoles this season.

“It’s been a unique year in all aspects and our guys have done a great job dealing with it,” Norvell said. “It sucks is the best way I can phrase some of the things that have shown up. In all reality it’s about our response to it.”

Several key players are unavailable for Saturday’s game against the Tigers. Norvell announced this week that quarterback Chubba Purdy and cornerback Meiko Dotson are out for the rest of the season.

Purdy showed promise in limited action this season with 219 passing yards and two touchdowns as well as 57 yards on the ground. He stepped in against the Wolfpack after Jordan Travis left the Pittsburgh game with an apparent injury in the first half.

Travis practiced this week, but it is still unclear whether he will start on Saturday. The sophomore has thrown for 864 yards and four touchdowns.

The injuries on defense are just as striking for Florida State. The core of its defensive line is unavailable as well as Dotson, who has looked impressive at cornerback for the Seminoles this year and will be a big loss.

Florida State also learned this week that defensive tackle Cory Durden opted out for the rest of the season. And star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is unavailable on the defensive line for the rest of the season because of injury.

Despite the onslaught of negative news, Norvell liked the energy from his team in practice this week.

“We have had good energy in practice this week,” Norvell said. “We had a big situational day on Wednesday with two-minute offense and a lot of red zone work because that’s been a huge point of emphasis for us this year to perform on cash downs.”

Florida State hosts No. 4 Clemson at noon on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

