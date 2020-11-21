Swinney, Clemson livid after FSU and ACC force game to be postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson is not happy with the Atlantic Coast Conference or Florida State.

The ACC announced Saturday morning that today’s game between Clemson and Florida State, which was scheduled to be played at noon, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The game was officially postponed at 8:45 a.m., by the ACC. No make up date has been set at this time. Though FSU head coach Mike Norvell did indicate in a release that the game will be re-scheduled sometime in December.

The Clemson Insider learned from multiple sources while in Tallahassee that a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19 from Friday’s test. According to every source we spoke with, Clemson was still ready to play and felt comfortable with its protocols.

The player that tested positive was isolated and was sent home, according to one of our sources.

However, FSU refused to play the game, though they had the required amount of players to play.

We can tell you that Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney was livid with the decision and expressed their disappoint and displeasure to the ACC.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a release. “Clemson has followed all of the ACC’s protocol in preparation for this game. We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.”

In a release from the ACC, “both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.”

FSU released a statement from Norvell Saturday morning.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said in the release. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame