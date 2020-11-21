Will Clemson make costly return trip to FSU in December?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As The Clemson Insider reported early, Clemson was not happy with the ACC’s decision to postpone Saturday’s game against Florida State after a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19.

The conference announced at 8:45 a.m., that the fourth-ranked Tigers would not play the game against the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, which was scheduled for a noon kickoff, after a morning conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

TCI learned Clemson offered to play the game on Sunday or Monday after more testing, but FSU still did not feel comfortable playing the game.

The Tigers are currently on their way to the airport to head back to Clemson.

The game has not officially been rescheduled by the ACC, though FSU head coach Mike Norvell indicated in a release the game could be played sometime in December.

TCI has learned through other sources, Clemson has not agreed on anything at this point, and has not decided if it will return to Tallahassee in December. The ACC is hoping to make up the game on Dec. 12.

Part of the reason Clemson might not want to return to Tallahassee in December is due to the fact this week’s trip cost the athletic department roughly $300,000, according to a source.