Did Clemson make a move in the Coaches Poll?

The Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday. Did Clemson make a move on Ohio State in this week’s poll.
The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, did not play on Saturday at Florida State after the Seminoles said they were not comfortable playing considering Clemson had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
|1
|Alabama
|7-0
|1547
|59
|1
|—
|1/3
|2
|Notre Dame
|8-0
|1469
|2
|2
|—
|2/10
|3
|Ohio State
|4-0
|1425
|1
|3
|—
|2/10
|4
|Clemson
|7-1
|1353
|0
|4
|—
|1/4
|5
|Florida
|6-1
|1256
|0
|5
|—
|3/9
|6
|Texas A&M
|5-1
|1241
|0
|6
|—
|6/20
|7
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|1166
|0
|7
|—
|6/22
|8
|Brigham Young
|9-0
|1103
|0
|8
|—
|8/23
|9
|Miami
|7-1
|1005
|0
|9
|—
|7/NR
|10
|Georgia
|5-2
|897
|0
|11
|1
|3/11
|11
|Oregon
|3-0
|876
|0
|13
|2
|9/17
|12
|Indiana
|4-1
|821
|0
|10
|-2
|10/NR
|13
|Northwestern
|5-0
|813
|0
|20
|7
|13/NR
|14
|Oklahoma
|6-2
|756
|0
|17
|3
|3/NR
|15
|Iowa State
|6-2
|685
|0
|16
|1
|15/NR
|16
|Marshall
|7-0
|563
|0
|15
|-1
|15/NR
|17
|Coastal Carolina
|8-0
|530
|0
|18
|1
|16/NR
|18
|Southern California
|3-0
|508
|0
|19
|1
|17/NR
|19
|Auburn
|5-2
|427
|0
|21
|2
|7/NR
|20
|Wisconsin
|2-1
|409
|0
|12
|-8
|11/20
|21
|Texas
|5-2
|306
|0
|23
|2
|8/NR
|22
|Oklahoma State
|5-2
|299
|0
|14
|-8
|6/22
|23
|North Carolina
|6-2
|205
|0
|24
|1
|6/NR
|24
|UL Lafayette
|7-1
|165
|0
|25
|1
|21/NR
|25
|Tulsa
|5-1
|120
|0
|NR
|1
|25/NR