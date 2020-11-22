Did Clemson make a move in the Coaches Poll?

The Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday. Did Clemson make a move on Ohio State in this week’s poll.

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, did not play on Saturday at Florida State after the Seminoles said they were not comfortable playing considering Clemson had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty.

Others receiving votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.