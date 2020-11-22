Did Clemson make a move in the Coaches Poll?

November 22, 2020

The Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday. Did Clemson make a move on Ohio State in this week’s poll.

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, did not play on Saturday at Florida State after the Seminoles said they were not comfortable playing considering Clemson had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

1 Alabama 7-0 1547 59 1 1/3
2 Notre Dame 8-0 1469 2 2 2/10
3 Ohio State 4-0 1425 1 3 2/10
4 Clemson 7-1 1353 0 4 1/4
5 Florida 6-1 1256 0 5 3/9
6 Texas A&M 5-1 1241 0 6 6/20
7 Cincinnati 8-0 1166 0 7 6/22
8 Brigham Young 9-0 1103 0 8 8/23
9 Miami 7-1 1005 0 9 7/NR
10 Georgia 5-2 897 0 11 1 3/11
11 Oregon 3-0 876 0 13 2 9/17
12 Indiana 4-1 821 0 10 -2 10/NR
13 Northwestern 5-0 813 0 20 7 13/NR
14 Oklahoma 6-2 756 0 17 3 3/NR
15 Iowa State 6-2 685 0 16 1 15/NR
16 Marshall 7-0 563 0 15 -1 15/NR
17 Coastal Carolina 8-0 530 0 18 1 16/NR
18 Southern California 3-0 508 0 19 1 17/NR
19 Auburn 5-2 427 0 21 2 7/NR
20 Wisconsin 2-1 409 0 12 -8 11/20
21 Texas 5-2 306 0 23 2 8/NR
22 Oklahoma State 5-2 299 0 14 -8 6/22
23 North Carolina 6-2 205 0 24 1 6/NR
24 UL Lafayette 7-1 165 0 25 1 21/NR
25 Tulsa 5-1 120 0 NR 1 25/NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty.
Others receiving votes: Nevada 39; Liberty 27; Missouri 24; Washington 17; San Jose State 13; Maryland 13; NC State 12; Boston College 12; Boise State 11; Southern Methodist 10; Memphis 9; Army 6; Appalachian State 6; Louisiana State 3; Purdue 2; Iowa 1.

