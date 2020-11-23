Clemson-FSU game might not be rescheduled, Radakovich wants to wait on Pitt

Though December 12 is open for Clemson at the moment, the Tigers are not ready to commit to that date as a possible rescheduling date for the Florida State game. In fact, the game might not be rescheduled at all.

At least that is the way Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich presented it to the Packer & Durham Show Monday on the ACC Network. Though he did not say there was an issue with Saturday’s home game with Pitt being played, Radakovich pointed out they want to keep their options open at the moment in case Saturday’s game at Death Valley can’t be played for whatever the reason.

If you recall, Pitt came very close to not playing this past weekend against Virginia Tech as 16 of its players were held out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game the Panthers were very close to not being able to play the game against Virginia Tech.

“I have to tell you we have a game at home this Saturday. It is important to us to get that game in, and if for some reason that game cannot be played, I want to be able to look at another opportunity to play Pittsburgh and hopefully have that game here at Death Valley,” Radakovich said. “That is important to us. That is important to our fans. It is important for us to get that game in.

“And for some reason, that game can’t be played, I want to be able to look at another opportunity to play Pittsburgh and hopefully have that game here at Death Valley. That is important for us. That is important to our fans, it is important for so many things that relates to having that game here on Saturday.”

What does that mean for the Florida State game, which was postponed this past Saturday when both teams medical personnel could not agree on playing after Clemson had a reserve offensive lineman test positive for COVID-19 on Friday night after the team arrived in Tallahassee.

Radakovich said the FSU game is important to Clemson and they understand how important the rivalry is to the ACC as well.

“There are a lot of different balls up in the air as it relates to the rescheduling,” he said. “We will, I am sure, very soon look at how or if that game is rescheduled and where that game is rescheduled, too.”

Radakovich confirmed during the conference call on Sunday night that Clemson spent more than $300,000 to travel safely to Tallahassee to play the game this past Saturday and they were ready to play. Plus, after FSU was worried about playing, the Tigers offered to retest their players and coaches in Tallahassee and possibly play the game later on Saturday or Sunday if possible. Florida State declined the offer.

“I would think going back down to Tallahassee, though I would not rule it out, we will have to have a conversation about finances and timing associated with that because we were there,” Radakovich said. “We are in the midst of an incredible and difficult financial year throughout college athletics and Clemson is not immune to that.

“We felt like we met our burden to go down and be there and be ready to play. If there are opportunities down the road for us to be able to do that, we will certainly look at them, but we have to make sure we take care of the finances associated with it as well.”

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame