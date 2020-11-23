Kickoff time for Virginia Tech game

Kickoff time for Virginia Tech game

Football

Kickoff time for Virginia Tech game

By November 23, 2020 11:53 am

By |

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced Monday that all football games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, including Clemson’s game at Virginia Tech, have been placed under a six-day hold. Game times and networks will be updated following the games of Nov. 28.
–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home