Kickoff time for Virginia Tech game

Clemson-FSU game might not be rescheduled, Radakovich wants to wait on Pitt
Though December 12 is open for Clemson at the moment, the Tigers are not ready to commit to that date as a possible rescheduling date for the Florida State game. In fact, the game might not be rescheduled at (…)
Former Clemson player frustrated by national media’s inaccurate reporting
Eric Man Lain wants to set the record straight to those in the national media who are painting the Clemson program in a negative light and basically accusing Clemson of trying to sneak a player into (…)
Swinney: ‘You either trust the test or you don’t’
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not sure why Florida State did not want to play their game on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. The one thing he feels confident about is that it had nothing to do with COVID-19. (…)
Clemson did everything in its power to play FSU
Clemson made its position clear on what transpired in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday in the lead up to the postponement of the fourth-ranked Tigers contest with Florida State. Clemson athletic (…)
Swinney credits BC, Notre Dame over Florida State
When it comes to the ACC’s guidelines and protocols for COVID-19, Dabo Swinney thinks Florida State’s administration must have amnesia. Clemson’s head coach was not happy with FSU’s decision to (…)
Swinney sees no reason for Clemson to travel back to FSU
Fourth-ranked Clemson traveled to Tallahassee, Fla. on Friday, prepared to play and met the standards set forth by the Atlantic Coast Conference to play Florida State. But both team’s medical advisors (…)
In Swinney’s mind, FSU administration forfeited Saturday’s game
Dabo Swinney said in his mind the Florida State administration forfeited Saturday’s game by not allowing Clemson and Florida State play at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The game was (…)
Clemson wins another ACC Championship
Behind goals from Mohamed Seye and James Brighton, the No. 2 Clemson men’s soccer won its 15th ACC Championship on Sunday, 2-1, against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, the Pittsburgh Panthers. The win (…)
Associated Press releases new Top 25 poll
The Associated Press released its latest Top 25 College Football on Sunday. Where are the Tigers ranked in this week’s poll? The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, (…)
Kickoff time for Pitt game is set
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the games of Nov. 28. Friday, Nov. 27 Notre Dame at (…)