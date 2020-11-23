Two-Minute Drill: Venables on FSU situation, injuries, Pitt

Football

November 23, 2020

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables didn’t waste any time turning his players focus to Pitt Saturday morning.

In this edition of the Two-Minute drill Venables talks about the players frustrations from Florida State, injuries and much more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced Monday that all football games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, including Clemson’s game at Virginia Tech, have been (…)

