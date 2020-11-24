There’s a chance Clemson-FSU game will be canceled

Do not look for Clemson and Florida State to have their game rescheduled this week or next week and maybe not at all.

According to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, the ACC is going to allow Clemson the opportunity to play its two games against Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech the next two weeks before announcing if and when they will reschedule the Tigers’ game with the Seminoles.

Last Saturday, Florida State postponed its game against the Tigers three hours before kickoff after Clemson had a player test positive for COVID-19 following Friday’s test, which are sanctioned by the ACC.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford told Adelson there are a couple of complicating factors as they discuss rescheduling the game. First off, Dec. 12 is the only day they have left to schedule the game.

“Clemson wants to see if they can play these next two games on the schedule – Pitt and Virginia Tech,” Adelson said on ESPN’s College Football Live on Tuesday. “Pitt is a home game. They want to get this home game in and, of course, we know anything can happen right now during the coronavirus.

“So, the preference is, let’s get through these two games. Let’s see if we can play them and then we can possibly talk about going down to Tallahassee and try to play Florida State.”

However, Adelson says not to forget about the ACC Championship Game, indicating there is a chance the Clemson-FSU game could be canceled. The ACC Championship Game is schedule for Dec. 19 in Charlotte.

“This is an open date right now before the ACC Championship Game. If Clemson wins its next two games, it will have clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game,” she said. “Clemson would, obviously, love to have that week off before it has to play in that game.

“So, there are a lot of moving parts here and those discussions are ongoing.”

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame