Nation's No. 1 to give Clemson another look

Clemson’s biggest move this weekend may not be on the field against the Pitt Panthers. Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman is planning to make a return visit to the school where he was once committed to give the Tigers one more look.

Foreman, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class decommitted from Clemson on April 21. He had been committed to the Tigers since Jan. 26 when he gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program while on campus for its elite junior day function.

“God’s purpose is to make something great out of you! It is up to you whether you will fall in line with His leadership or resist it.. I am 110% COMMITTED to Clemson University,” Foreman wrote in an Instagram post when he committed to the Tigers at the time.

Foreman first visited Clemson on July 25, 2019, just nine days after receiving an offer from the Tigers. Afterward, he told The Clemson Insider that it was the best visit he had been on to that point.

In April Foreman decided he wanted to check out some other schools and with Swinney’s policy of not allowing visits for committed players, the California sensation made the decision to open his recruitment.

Southern Cal, LSU, Georgia and Arizona State have all made strong pushes for Foreman since April. Clemson has some ground to makeup this weekend, but Foreman wouldn’t be flying all the way out to Clemson on his on dime to see the Tigers if there wasn’t a chance.

There are reasons Foreman fell in love with Clemson after a couple of visits. Some of those reasons are relationships and those are still in place. During a visit to The Opening in 2019 he built strong relationships with Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and some of the other Clemson D-linemen at the event.

D.J. Uiagalelei’s success this year certainly didn’t surprise Foreman who battled with him at the highest level in California. Foreman’s relationship with Uiagalelei is strong and certainly played a factor in his original commitment to the Tigers.

LSU is likely the biggest out of state competition for Clemson right now, but their season certainly has been full of road bumps and their program clearly doesn’t have the staying power that Clemson has had on the national stage.

Swinney and his staff have plenty of work to do to convince Korey that he should flip back to the Tigers. We have seen what Swinney and his staff can do when they get a top prospect on campus. This will be a different visit because of COVID-19, but getting Foreman back on campus certainly puts Clemson back in the game.

Another Clemson season is underway. Make sure you have the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!