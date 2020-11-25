What They Are Saying: CFP rankings cause a buzz

The College Football Playoff Committee released its first rankings Tuesday night and Twitter was buzzing with comments about the rankings.

Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the rankings.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the initial CFP rankings on Twitter.

Surprised the CFP has UGA up as high as No. 9. Lost by 17 and 16 to Bama and UF and just barely beat a Miss. State team with on 49 scholarship players. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 25, 2020

The Crimson Tide is back at the top of the mountain 🐘 Most Weeks Ranked at No. 1 in CFP Rankings: Alabama: 1️⃣9️⃣ Clemson: 8️⃣ Ohio State: 3️⃣ Mississippi State: 3️⃣ LSU: 2️⃣ Georgia: 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/5b0jGBlQCZ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 25, 2020

Initial CFP ranking takeaways: – BYU has no path to the CFP – Pac-12 has no path to the CFP – No team outside the top-8 has a reasonable chance to make the CFP. – It's 8 teams battling for 4 spots. — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) November 25, 2020

Overall record of opponents in games played so far of teams in the CFP top 6: 1. Alabama 23-25 (.479)

2. Notre Dame 31-42 (.424)

3. Clemson 26-25 (.510)

4. Ohio State 6-13 (.316)

5. Texas A&M 20-24 (.455)

6. Florida 21-28 (.429) — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 25, 2020

Clemson's top 10 loss trumps Ohio State's top 10 win. Tigers haven't won in 3 weeks, and barely escaped powerhouse Boston College. CFP committee is in peak form — again. https://t.co/m7Nhf2O5qY — Larry Phillips (@Ohiopreplegends) November 25, 2020

College Football Playoff rankings reaction: BYU disrespect, an SEC lovefest and more https://t.co/0tYAkJBZIv — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 25, 2020

Georgia at #9??? You have got to be kidding me — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 25, 2020

A shaky defense and only one opponent with a winning record put Ohio State behind Clemson in the initial CFP rankings, but it didn't keep the Buckeyes out of the top four. https://t.co/GFvlGAbMJ1 pic.twitter.com/7ysr7m8YZ9 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 25, 2020