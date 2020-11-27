Spray Reaches Career Milestone as Tigers Topple Blue Hose

In a game that saw Clemson sharpshooter Kendall Spray reach a momentous milestone, the Tigers trounced Presbyterian College in runaway fashion. The Tigers roared past the Blue Hose at Littlejohn Coliseum, winning 92-47.

Spray knocked down six 3-pointers on Friday, surpassing 300 career treys and leading all scorers with 18 points.

The 45-point margin of victory was made possible by the imposing defense utilized by Clemson (2-0), particularly on 3-point attempts. Presbyterian (0-1) made just 1-of-28 3-point shots, resulting in the lowest 3-point shooting percentage by a Clemson opponent during Head Coach Amanda Butler’s tenure.

“There were a lot of positives in this one. There was a lot of great minutes distribution. It’s important to give energy to who you think you’re going to beat, and we did just that,” Butler said. “The 92 points is really nice to see, but I’m especially proud of holding Presbyterian to 47 points.”

On the flip side, the Tigers accomplished an offensive feat by scoring 92 points, the highest point total of the Butler era. The Tigers finished with a shooting percentage of 52.1 and won the rebounding battle 57-31.

Furthermore, Clemson tallied 21 points off 21 PC turnovers and amassed 52 points in the paint, 35 bench points and 21 fast break points. Clemson also recorded 18 assists, 12 of which came in the first half.

Spray, who went 6-of-12 from the field, was responsible for six of the nine three-balls netted by Clemson in the contest, and all 18 of her points came from 3-point range. She also pulled down six rebounds.

The redshirt senior guard impressed Butler shooting the ball but she enjoyed the extra effort on the defensive end of the court by Spray.

“Kendall ended up getting six defensive rebounds, and that’s the kind of thing she does that often goes unnoticed because we’re so wowed by the 3-point shooting,” Butler said.

Gabby Elliott went 5-of-9 on shot attempts and tabbed 13 points and seven boards. Amari Robinson was 4-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the free throw line, compiling 12 points to go along with her four assists and four boards. Delicia Washington chipped in eight points and corralled a game-high 10 rebounds. Nyah Willis led the Blue Hose with 14 points and six boards.

The Blue Hose may have scored the first basket of the game, but the first quarter belonged to the Tigers, who built up a 25-12 lead through one quarter of play. Spray sank two 3-point shots early on, and a 3-pointer by Elliott put Clemson ahead 9-2.

Robinson dominated in the paint in the first period, consistently converting passes down low into hard-fought layups. Stellar passing was a fixture of the first half for the Tigers, who sported a commanding 49-22 advantage at the half.

Spray’s 300th career 3-pointer, which was her third of the game, came with a little over five minutes remaining in the second quarter. She netted another dagger from beyond the arc later in the quarter and tacked on two more in the second half.

Weronika Hipp produced an impressive coast-to-coast drive to the hoop in the second half, as Clemson’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders. Kaylee Sticker channeled her inner Spray by connecting on a trey with 2:16 remaining. That shot increased the Tigers’ lead to 40 points, and Clemson surpassed the 90-point plateau soon afterward, winning 92-47.

Next up for Clemson is a Monday, Nov. 30, matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (0-1). The Tigers will head to Halton Arena in Charlotte, N.C., for their first road game of the season, which is slated to tip off at 2 p.m.