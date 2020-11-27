Turner poised for possible final game at Death Valley

Nolan Turner plays what might be his final game at Death Valley on Saturday as third-ranked Clemson hosts Pittsburgh.

After a last minute postponement last weekend at Florida State, the Tigers have not played since their overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

The redshirt senior safety has not decided if he will take advantage of another year of eligibility. But Turner is focused on the Panthers, who knocked off Clemson at home his freshman year, and making the most of possibly his final run down the hill.

“We have the option to have another year next year,” Turner said. “I haven’t made the decision yet but it will definitely be an emotional moment potentially being the last game in Death Valley.”

“It is a special place and a special opportunity to go out there and play Pitt,” he said. “We’re looking forward to it and definitely soaking in those moments we have left in Death Valley.”

Turner remembers the loss to Pitt in 2016

“That was my redshirt year, on senior day they came into Death Valley and beat us. I remember that being a frustrating day, especially in the locker room afterwards. That is the last loss at home we have had was that game. Definitely remember it like it was yesterday. Got to do what we need to do and prepare to get ready so we don’t have a day like that again.”

Turner on getting the news that Clemson would not be playing FSU

“It’s frustrating, you know when you put a lot of work into something. It is frustrating to not be able to go out there and compete, for both sides I am sure their players were frustrated too, not being able to play just as competitors. That is kind of how it has been this year. For us as players it is uncontrollable. We can’t control what they decide and we just have to move on and advance to this week.”

Turner has Swinney’s back

“I know he was frustrated. We thought we had followed all the protocols that the ACC has set and that the team has set. We had the one positive test and quarantined him and followed the protocols all week. It makes it frustrating. I know he expressed his feeling last night and I am behind him on that.”

Turner impressed with depth at corner

“We have pretty good depth at corner. From a COVID-19 standpoint and injuries, we have done a pretty good job at having new guys play and get experience. We haven’t really had that in the past, usually it is just two guys and they play the whole game. I think that is something that is going to benefit us down the stretch.”

Clemson hosts Pitt at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday on ABC at Memorial Stadium.