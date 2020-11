Third-ranked Clemson continued to pile it on Pitt as it took a 24-0 lead on a two-yard run by Travis Etienne with 4:55 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 35 yards in five plays and 2:14.

The Tigers intercepted their third pass of the afternoon which gave the offense another short field. Etienne ran in for his first touchdown of the day and his 44th in 52 career games.