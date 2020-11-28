Clemson strikes first

Clemson jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over Pitt, on a five yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to E.J. Williams with 11:56 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 16 yards in three plays and 0:36.

The score marked Williams’ first career touchdown in his first career start at Clemson.

Freshman Malcom Greene intercepted Kenny Pickett to give the Tigers the ball at the Pitt 16. Lawrence completed a one-yard pass to Amari Rodgers then Travis Etienne carried the ball 10 yards to the Pitt five that set up the five yard touchdown pass to Williams.