Photo Gallery: Clemson warms up for Pitt game

Clemson players warm up prior to Saturday’s ACC game and home finale against Pittsburgh.
Clemson strikes first
Clemson jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over Pitt, on a five yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to E.J. Williams with 11:56 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 16 yards in three plays (…)
Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives at Death Valley for last time in 2020
The third-ranked Clemson Tigers arrived at Death Valley Saturday prior to kickoff against Pitt. Check out The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery from Saturday’s team arrival. LINK The holiday season has arrived (…)
Clemson releases inactive list for Pitt game
Clemson’s Football Program released its inactive list for today’s game against Pitt. The Tigers are without key players in the secondary with safeties Lannden Zanders and Jayln Phillps and cornerback Sheridan (…)
TCI Game Day and Predictions: Pitt at No. 3 Clemson
It is Game Day in Death Valley as the Tigers look to continue the road to Miami and another national championship. No. 3 Clemson hosts Pitt for senior day and the first game in three weeks. (…)
Who has the edge? Etienne’s last day in the Valley
Travis Etienne will run down the hill one final time for third-ranked Clemson when the Tigers host Pitt today on Senior Day at Death Valley. Etienne will leave Death Valley as the greatest to run the football at (…)
Rencher ready for another moment in his Clemson journey
Saturday will certainly be a special day for many Clemson seniors including Darien Rencher. Saturday’s home finale against Pittsburgh may be the last time the senior running back goes down the hill as a (…)
Spray Reaches Career Milestone as Tigers Topple Blue Hose
In a game that saw Clemson sharpshooter Kendall Spray reach a momentous milestone, the Tigers trounced Presbyterian College in runaway fashion. The Tigers roared past the Blue Hose at Littlejohn (…)
Turner poised for possible final game at Death Valley
Nolan Turner plays what might be his final game at Death Valley on Saturday as third-ranked Clemson hosts Pittsburgh. After a last minute postponement last weekend at Florida State, the Tigers have not played (…)
Countdown to Kickoff: Finally, Tigers are getting back on the field
Saturday will mark the first time in 21 days No. 3 Clemson will play a football game when it hosts Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m., at Death Valley on Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. The 21-day layoff is (…)
Clemson Athletics' latest COVID-19 report
Clemson Athletics completed 1,277 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26. A total of ten individuals tested positive, including eight student-athletes and two (…)