Rencher ready for another moment in his Clemson journey

Saturday will certainly be a special day for many Clemson seniors including Darien Rencher.

Saturday’s home finale against Pittsburgh may be the last time the senior running back goes down the hill as a player.

Rencher has emerged as one of the Tigers key leaders over the past few season but missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19. This season has looked a lot different than expected but the senior wouldn’t trade his experience at Clemson for the world.

“You never unintentionally end up somewhere, so I definitely feel like I envisioned some of this, but then again, I didn’t envision it to play out the way it did,” Rencher said.

He entered the program as a walk-on freshman year and thought he may just spend his time at Clemson on the scout team with defensive coordinator Brent Venables, affectionately known as Jimmy Green Beans. But Rencher believed his dream of playing for the Tigers would be realized.

“I didn’t really understand how it was going to manifest itself I just kind of trusted the steps that were put in front of me cause I didn’t know I was going to be with Jimmy Green Beans on scout team, like I didn’t know anything,” he said.

“I just showed up here, I had a dream, I was eager, I was driven, and I had some faith and I believed in what this program said it was about and that it would give people opportunities if people worked for it.”

While the senior wasn’t quite ready to share what the future might hold for his football career after this season, he did share some of his favorite moments he’s shared with his teammates both on and off the field since his start as a walk-on in 2016.

For Rencher, the legacy he hopes to leave behind off the field is far more important than any number of yards or receptions on the field.

“I think the moments during this off-season were in the top five moments of my career along with winning national championships and getting put on scholarship like all those things,” he said. “But hopefully, holistically people remember that I loved people, I was a light, and that I was just Darien and Darien was unique.”

Rencher has had his fair share of special moments in the Clemson uniform like two national championships under his belt and stepping up as a key leader for the Tigers.

Now, the running back is looking to have what could be one last memorable game day playing alongside his teammates at home. A win on Saturday, would make Clemson’s senior class the first in program history to go undefeated at Memorial Stadium since its opening in 1942.

The Tigers host Pitt for Senior Day on Saturday with kickoff slated for 3:30 pm, on ABC.