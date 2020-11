Third-ranked Clemson took it to Pittsburgh in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Death Valley.

The Tigers went up 31-0 on a 1-yard touchdown rush by Lyn-J Dixon with five seconds left in the opening frame.

Dixon’s run put the finishing touches on a seven-play, 82-yard drive that spanned 2:58.

Clemson’s 31 points make this its highest-scoring first quarter in school history.