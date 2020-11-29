Clemson’s best group of all-time

This year’s senior class will go down as the best ever to run down the hill at Clemson.

Why?

Because they were perfect at home.

Thanks to Saturday’s 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh, Clemson’s group of seniors finished their careers 27-0 at Memorial Stadium, the only group to ever go undefeated in Death Valley.

“That is incredible. What an accomplishment for those guys,” head coach Dabo Swinney said.

The 2020 Clemson seniors improved to 27-0 at home from 2017-‘20 and tied the school record for most home wins by a senior class held by the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seniors (27 each).

The group became the first Clemson class in the modern era to post a perfect four-year record at home and the first to do so since Memorial Stadium opened in 1942. Clemson’s 1903 seniors were undefeated at home in a four-year span from 1900-’03, but only played a total of five home games in that four-year span.

The year’s Clemson seniors became the first FBS senior class to post a perfect career record at home since the 2010 Boise State (26-0) and Oklahoma (25-0) seniors.

“As I told them, the reason they had an opportunity to do that is because of those seniors in 2018, ’19 and ’17 put them in position. So, that is a challenge to the guys moving forward,” Swinney said.

Clemson finished undefeated at home for the sixth time in seven years. It marks the school’s first time accomplishing the feat (including ties) since 1935-41, when the team was 15-1-1 in its final seven seasons at Riggs Field prior to the opening of Memorial Stadium in 1942.

“What an incredible career these seniors have had,” Swinney said. “Just a great group of guys and a special team that is the midst of a special year and an historic season and doing some historic things along the way. So, it is a lot of fun to coach these guys.”

Clemson is now a national-best 47-1 at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014) and defeated the Pitt program that was responsible for Clemson’s lone home loss in that span (43-42 in 2016).

Clemson won a 28th consecutive home game to extend its school record for the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history. Of the 119 players on Clemson’s 2020 roster, 110 have never experienced a home loss in their Clemson careers. Nine fifth-year seniors on Clemson’s 2020 roster were on the 2016 team that recovered from a home loss to Pitt by winning the national championship that season.

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame