Did Tigers move up in new Coaches Poll?

The Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday.

The Tigers, who are coming off a 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday, moved up one spot and are ranked No. 3 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course is ranked No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, too.

Clemson is 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the ACC and next plays at Virginia Tech next Saturday.

Notre Dame remained No. 2 in the poll, while Miami stayed put at No. 9. North Carolina, who was No. 23 in last week’s poll, fell out of the rankings after its loss to the Irish this past Friday.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll