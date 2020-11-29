Future Tigers react to Clemson's Senior Day rout of Pitt

Third-ranked Clemson dominated Pittsburgh to the tune of a 52-17 victory Saturday on Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Death Valley.

The Tigers amassed 581 total yards of offense, including 436 through the air, and scored 28 points off of five Panthers turnovers (four interceptions and a fumble recovery).

Junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 26-of-37 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns in what was likely his last game at Death Valley, while senior running back Travis Etienne plunged into the end zone for a pair of touchdown runs and senior wide receiver Cornell Powell posted a career-high 176 receiving yards on six catches, including a 43-yard touchdown reception from Lawrence.

Clemson’s seniors finished their careers 27-0 at Death Valley, becoming the first senior class at the FBS level to go undefeated in all four years at home since Boise State’s 2010 seniors.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Clemson’s commitments in the 2021 and 2022 classes to get their reactions to the Tigers’ Senior Day rout of Pitt:

Barrett Carter, 2021 4-star LB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “Great way to go out for the last home game, and glad to see the team come together to beat Pitt!”

Bubba Chandler (pictured above), 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Straight dominated. Defense showed what they can do healthy.”

Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was great watching the guys have fun out there!!! Especially in the purple unis.”

Dietrick Pennington, 2021 4-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian): “We came out ready to smack somebody… and unfortunately for Pitt they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Will Taylor, 2021 ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “Great team win! Both sides of the ball looked very sharp. Great to see a lot of players play.”

Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “Clemson did really well. It was great to see Trevor Lawrence back in action.”

