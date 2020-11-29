Photo Gallery: No. 3 Clemson 52, Pitt 17

By November 29, 2020 9:10 am

Clemson handled Pitt by a score of 52-17 on Senior Day behind a 403-yard passing performance by Trevor Lawrence in his return from a two-game absence. The Tiger defense played stout, forcing five turnovers including four interceptions, two of which were from junior cornerback Mario Goodrich.

Check out the photo gallery from Saturday’s win. LINK

–photos courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

