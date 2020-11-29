Where did the Tigers land in the new AP Poll?

Football

By November 29, 2020 2:02 pm

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the new Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The writers still have the Tigers (8-1. 7-1 ACC) ranked behind Ohio State, who is ranked No. 3 in the new poll.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 in the poll, while Miami moved up one spot to No. 9.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Alabama (8-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62)
2
Notre Dame (9-0) 2 ACC 1,481
3
Ohio State (4-0) 3 Big Ten 1,403
4
Clemson (8-1) 4 ACC 1,392
5
Texas A&M (6-1) 5 SEC 1,262
6
Florida (7-1) 6 SEC 1,226
7
Cincinnati (8-0) 7 American Athletic 1,204
8
Brigham Young (9-0) 8 IA Independents 1,113
9
Miami (FL) (7-1) 10 ACC 991
10
Indiana (5-1) 12 Big Ten 984
11
Georgia (6-2) 13 SEC 919
12
Iowa State (7-2) 15 Big 12 873
13
Oklahoma (6-2) 14 Big 12 815
14
Coastal Carolina (9-0) 16 Sun Belt 694
15
Marshall (7-0) 17 Conference USA 600
16
Northwestern (5-1) 11 Big Ten 577
17
USC (3-0) 19 Pac-12 540
18
Wisconsin (2-1) 18 Big Ten 531
19
Oklahoma State (6-2) 21 Big 12 426
20
Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1) 23 Sun Belt 352
21
Oregon (3-1) 9 Pac-12 326
22
Tulsa (5-1) 24 American Athletic 244
23
Washington (3-0) Pac-12 218
24
Iowa (4-2) Big Ten 119
25
Liberty (9-1) IA Independents 67
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1

Home