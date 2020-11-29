Where did the Tigers land in the new AP Poll?

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the new Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The writers still have the Tigers (8-1. 7-1 ACC) ranked behind Ohio State, who is ranked No. 3 in the new poll.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 in the poll, while Miami moved up one spot to No. 9.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Alabama (8-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Notre Dame (9-0) 2 ACC 1,481 3 Ohio State (4-0) 3 Big Ten 1,403