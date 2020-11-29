Where did the Tigers land in the new AP Poll?

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the new Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday.
The writers still have the Tigers (8-1. 7-1 ACC) ranked behind Ohio State, who is ranked No. 3 in the new poll.
Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 in the poll, while Miami moved up one spot to No. 9.
AP Top 25 College Football Poll
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Alabama (8-0)
|1
|1,550 (62)
|2
|
|Notre Dame (9-0)
|2
|1,481
|3
|
|Ohio State (4-0)
|3
|1,403
|4
|
|Clemson (8-1)
|4
|1,392
|5
|
|Texas A&M (6-1)
|5
|1,262
|6
|
|Florida (7-1)
|6
|1,226
|7
|
|Cincinnati (8-0)
|7
|1,204
|8
|
|Brigham Young (9-0)
|8
|1,113
|9
|
|Miami (FL) (7-1)
|10
|991
|10
|
|Indiana (5-1)
|12
|984
|11
|
|Georgia (6-2)
|13
|919
|12
|
|Iowa State (7-2)
|15
|873
|13
|
|Oklahoma (6-2)
|14
|815
|14
|
|Coastal Carolina (9-0)
|16
|694
|15
|
|Marshall (7-0)
|17
|600
|16
|
|Northwestern (5-1)
|11
|577
|17
|
|USC (3-0)
|19
|540
|18
|
|Wisconsin (2-1)
|18
|531
|
|19
|
|Oklahoma State (6-2)
|21
|426
|20
|
|Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)
|23
|352
|21
|
|Oregon (3-1)
|9
|326
|22
|
|Tulsa (5-1)
|24
|244
|23
|
|Washington (3-0)
|218
|24
|
|Iowa (4-2)
|119
|25
|
|Liberty (9-1)
|67