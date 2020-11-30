Senior Day Photo Gallery

Football

By November 30, 2020 9:18 am

Saturday was a special day for the first Senior class to ever go undefeated in Death Valley.

Check out some pictures of the final run down the Hill for the Tigers that were recognized Saturday:

