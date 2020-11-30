Senior Day Photo Gallery

Saturday was a special day for the first Senior class to ever go undefeated in Death Valley.
Check out some pictures of the final run down the Hill for the Tigers that were recognized Saturday:
Saturday was a special day for the first Senior class to ever go undefeated in Death Valley.
Check out some pictures of the final run down the Hill for the Tigers that were recognized Saturday:
It was no secret what Pittsburgh wanted to do this past Saturday when it came into Death Valley. The Panthers wanted to throw the football all over the field. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was third in the ACC in (…)
Cornell Powell is not surprised by what he is doing on the field or how well he has played in recent weeks. Clemson’s wide receiver has put in years of hard work to get to this point and stayed patient (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Florida State at Duke game will not be played on Saturday, December 5. Instead, Miami will travel to Duke this Saturday for a 8 p.m. kickoff on ACC (…)
As Clemson continues what Dabo Swinney calls its “Championship Phase,” the third-ranked Tigers appear to be getting healthier. Clemson welcomed back defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker (…)
What is the latest on the nation’s No. 1 prospect, Korey Foreman, following his most recent visit to Clemson this weekend? Get TCI’s update on the five-star defensive end in The Rock: LINK. The (…)
This year’s senior class will go down as the best ever to run down the hill at Clemson. Why? Because they were perfect at home. Thanks to Saturday’s 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh, Clemson’s group of (…)
Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the new Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll, which was released on Sunday. The writers still have the Tigers (8-1. 7-1 ACC) ranked behind Ohio State, who is ranked No. (…)
Third-ranked Clemson dominated Pittsburgh to the tune of a 52-17 victory Saturday on Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Death Valley. The Tigers amassed 581 total yards of offense, including 436 (…)
The Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday. The Tigers, who are coming off a 52-17 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday, moved up one spot and are ranked No. 3 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course (…)
Third-ranked Clemson returned to the gridiron after three weeks without a game. The Tigers returned with a vengeance and rolled to a 52-17 win over Pitt in their final game of the season at Death Valley. (…)