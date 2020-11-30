Tigers in final 4 for 5-star

Clemson is among four finalists for a five-star prospect and one of the top players regardless of position in the class of 2022.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary announced Monday that he will choose between the Tigers, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State on Jan. 2.

Clemson offered Singletary, who is rated as a five-star prospect by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, in July.

Singletary previously had a top eight, which he announced last month, comprised of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Ohio State was not included on the list as the Buckeyes didn’t offer him until early November.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior is the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite, while he is ranked as high as the No. 5 overall prospect in the class by Rivals.

