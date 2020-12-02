Clemson visit left elite QB’s family ‘speechless’

One of Clemson’s top recruiting targets in the class of 2022, Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback Ty Simpson, traveled to Tigertown last weekend to take in the third-ranked Tigers’ 52-17 win over Pittsburgh at Death Valley on Saturday.

“It was awesome,” Simpson told The Clemson Insider. “Really enjoyed the atmosphere.”

It wasn’t a recruiting visit for Simpson, as all unofficial and official visits remain suspended by the NCAA with the dead period in place due to COVID-19. But the top-50 national prospect still had a great time on campus nonetheless.

Simpson (6-2, 185) cited a couple of highlights of his experience in Clemson over the weekend.

“Walking downtown at night,” he said. “And seeing all the loyal fans who came to the game.”

Simpson wasn’t the only one who enjoyed his time in town. Those closest to him had a wonderful visit as well.

“My whole family went,” he said. “They were speechless. Such a special place.”

Simpson, who received an offer from Clemson in August, has collected more than 30 total offers. He has also been to Alabama and Ole Miss this season as well as Tennessee for a couple of games. Those are a few of the other leading contenders in his recruitment along with Clemson and schools such as Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Simpson plans to return to Tennessee this Saturday for the Vols’ game vs. Florida.

Did his visit to Clemson this past weekend change anything about where the Tigers stand in his recruitment?

“No,” he said. “Just reminded me why they’re one of my top schools.”

Simpson first visited Clemson in October 2019 when he attended the Tigers’ victory over Florida State as a recruit. He is ranked as high as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while Rivals considers him the No. 32 prospect in the class regardless of position. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 39 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love. Up to 70 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!