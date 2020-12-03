Goodrich credits Venables for his success

Third-ranked Clemson left no doubt in its dominant 52-17 win over ACC foe Pitt at Death Valley last Saturday.

The Tiger’s defense brought the heat early on senior day and forced five turnovers and four interceptions, the most interceptions of Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in a single game. Pickett entered the game with just four picks on the season.

Junior Mario Goodrich showed out against the Panthers in Clemson’s final home game of the season. The cornerback showed up to play with a pair of interceptions.

Goodrich credited his success to defensive coordinator Brent Venables for putting him in position and his teammates for building his confidence.

“It was pretty cool,” Goodrich said. “My teammates believed in me, they did their jobs up front, and coach Venables just put us in a great call. I just had to go make a play, step up and go make a plays for the guys who were down.”

Goodrich nabbed his first interception of the season in the first quarter and added another in the fourth quarter, for his first multi-interception game in a Clemson uniform.

“I mean everybody played their part,” the cornerback said. “Offense played their part doing what they were supposed to do, scoring points. And on defense, we just made plays, capitalized off the other teams mistakes and gave the ball back to our offense, so they can do what they do.”

With his two interceptions, the junior became the first Clemson player to have multiple interceptions in a game since Cordrea Tankersley in the Tiger’s 2016 ACC Championship win over Virginia Tech.

For Goodrich, having his teammates and coaches behind him made all the difference and is what made his on-field success possible in Saturday’s win.

“You just try and build days and be as productive as you can,” Goodrich said. “With those days, you just try to take advantage of whatever you can and tonight, my coaches believed in me and put me in good position all night and my teammates, they believed in me too.”

The Tigers are back in action this weekend as they travel to Blacksburg, Va. to close the regular season against Virginia Tech.