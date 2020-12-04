Mother Nature helps Tigers prepare for Virginia Tech

There will not be any snow or rain Saturday when No. 3 Clemson visits Blacksburg, Va., to take on Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium, but it is going to be cold. It is going to be bitterly cold.

The forecasted high in Blacksburg on Saturday will be 40 degrees, with a low of 25. By the time the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m., temperatures could drop to the mid-to-low 30s.

It will definitely be the coldest game Clemson has played in since it went to Chesnutt Hill, Mass., two years ago and beat Boston College in temperatures that were in the upper-to-mid 30s for much of the night.

Mother Nature has helped the Tigers get ready for Saturday’s cold weather. It has been cold in the Clemson area all week, and Dabo Swinney has taken advantage of it.

After having an indoor practice on Monday night, Clemson ventured outdoors the last three days, as Swinney tries to get his team acclimated to the cold temperatures they will face on Saturday.

“We will take it. It has been good,” Swinney said Thursday on Off Campus with Mark Packer on ESPNU Radio. “It has been freezing here. Last week, we were literally, all week, in shorts and t-shirts. It was warm weather. On Friday it was shorts and t-shirts.”

This week, the Tigers (8-1, 7-1 ACC) have replaced their shorts and t-shirts with sweats and hoodies.

In case you might be wondering, Saturday’s game will not be coldest on record for a Clemson game. The Tigers visit to Auburn on Oct. 28, 1961 is the coldest game on record for a Clemson game. The temperature was 24 degrees when they kicked off that game.

In the coldest game at kickoff in recent Clemson history happened at Virginia in 2008. That game kicked off with the temperature in Charlottesville, Va., sitting at 35 degrees.

“We are pretty fortunate we were able to get this cold streak in here, so we could have a couple of days outside to really practice in it and prepare for what we will have to play in on Saturday night,” Swinney said. “It has been a good week. We are looking forward to it. It is going to be a big challenge. We could have rain, we could have snow, but it is definitely going to be cold. I like the guys mindset heading into it.”

