Clemson releases inactive list for Virginia Tech game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Clemson’s Football Program released its inactive list for tonight’s game at Virginia Tech.

As expected Clemson will be without safety Lannden Zanders and wide receivers Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata for tonight’s game.

In accordance with the ACC’s 80-man travel limit, the following players are unavailable for tonight’s contest: LB Sergio Allen, DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, OL James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, WR Frank Ladson Jr., RB Ty Lucas, LB Matt Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, PK Jonathan Weitz, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and S Lannden Zanders.

The No. 3 Tigers and Hokies are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m., at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. The game will be televised on ABC.

