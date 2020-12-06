Recruits react to Clemson advancing to ACC title game

Third-ranked Clemson scored 28 points in the second half while shutting out Virginia Tech over the final two quarters to cruise to a 45-10 victory on Saturday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

With the win, the Tigers finished the regular season with a 9-1 record (8-1 ACC) and clinched a berth in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., where they will play Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0).

It will be Clemson’s eighth all-time ACC Championship Game appearance, adding to the Tigers’ ACC record, and its sixth straight appearance, also an ACC record. The Tigers will become the first Power Five team to appear in six consecutive conference championship games.

After Saturday’s game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Clemson’s commitments and other recruits to get their reactions to the win over the Hokies and the Tigers advancing to the ACC title game yet again:

Clemson commit Will Shipley (pictured above), 2021 5-star RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “Great game. Excited to see them get their rematch against ND.”

Clemson commit Jake Briningstool, 2021 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I love it. I enjoyed watching the TEs play well and be involved. I’m exited to see what they’ll accomplish this year!”

Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, 2021 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Good game. VT came to play in the first half. Didn’t play our best half in the first. But turned it around in the second. Played lights out in the second.”

Clemson commit Beaux Collins, 2021 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was a good win for the team!! It was great seeing (Darien) Rencher get that touchdown as well. But this is the phase of the season we’ve all been waiting for.”

Clemson commit Troy Stellato, 2021 4-star WR, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons): “Started off a little slow but as the game went on they showed why they’re the best team in the country.”

Clemson commit Will Taylor, 2021 ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “The Tigers played a great game! I’m ready to watch them square off against ND in the ACC Championship. It will be a good one.”

Clemson commit Blake Miller, 2022 4-star OL, Strongsville, Ohio (Strongsville): “It was a pretty good win. The consistent success the Clemson Football program has is very impressive.”

Marvin Covington, 2021 CB, Mansfield, Texas (Lake Ridge): “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to catch that game. But it’s amazing that this is the sixth year in a row they’ve made an appearance in the Championship!”

Jihaad Campbell, 2022 4-star DE, Sicklerville, N.J. (Timber Creek): “That was a great team win. Going into the championship game is big for those guys and the staff especially for the sixth straight year. That shows consistency in the program and a hardworking team.”

Cade Klubnik, 2022 4-star QB, Austin, Texas (Westlake): “Man big time! Super pumped to see them play and hopefully go get that ACC Championship ring!”

Adam Randall, 2022 4-star WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Myrtle Beach): “It just shows how dominant Clemson is, and how they have instilled a program that is built to last. They are always competing on a national level every year, and have been rolling through the ACC for the past couple of years!”

Ty Simpson, 2022 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview): “Awesome feeling”

Mykel Williams, 2022 4-star DE, Columbus, Ga. (Hardaway): “Good win”

The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love. Up to 70 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!