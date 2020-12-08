CFP Committee releases new playoff ranking

The College Football Playoff Committee released its new ranking Tuesday night on ESPN.
Clemson, who beat Virginia Tech last week to advance to the ACC Championship Game, remained No. 3 in the poll behind top-ranked Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame. Ohio State is ranked No. 4 in the latest poll.
Texas A&M and Florida round out the top six in the rankings.
The Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC) will play Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19.
College Football Playoff Committee Ranking
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Florida
- Iowa State
- Cincinnati
- Georgia
- Miami
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Coastal Carolina
- Northwestern
- USC
- Iowa
- North Carolina
- BYU
- Louisiana
- Texas
- Colorado
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Tulsa
- Missouri
