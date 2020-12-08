CFP Committee releases new playoff ranking

Football

By December 8, 2020 7:09 pm

The College Football Playoff Committee released its new ranking Tuesday night on ESPN.

Clemson, who beat Virginia Tech last week to advance to the ACC Championship Game, remained No. 3 in the poll behind top-ranked Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame. Ohio State is ranked No. 4 in the latest poll.

Texas A&M and Florida round out the top six in the rankings.

The Tigers (9-1, 8-1 ACC) will play Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

College Football Playoff Committee Ranking

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Iowa State
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Georgia
  10. Miami
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Indiana
  13. Coastal Carolina
  14. Northwestern
  15. USC
  16. Iowa
  17. North Carolina
  18. BYU
  19. Louisiana
  20. Texas
  21. Colorado
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. NC State
  24. Tulsa
  25. Missouri

