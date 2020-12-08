Clemson's offense needs to start faster against Notre Dame

Third-ranked Clemson pushed through a slow start on its way to a 45-10 win over Virginia Tech Saturday at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

The Tigers looked sluggish on offense at times but stepped up and scored points when they needed to secure a win on a cold night in Blacksburg, Va., earning a sixth consecutive bid to the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) finished the game with 433 yards of total offense and pulled away from the Hokies in the second half when the Tigers were able to move the ball and close out a lopsided win over the Hokies.

Lawrence did not have his best stuff through the air and finished the game 12-of-22 for 195 yards one touchdown and an interception. But he sparked the offense with his legs and ran the ball seven times for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The junior quarterback’s lone touchdown pass was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell in the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 38-10.

Clemson found consistency in the run game and ran the ball 30 times for 238 yards and 7.9 yards per carry.

Travis Etienne led the way on the ground with 16 carries for 68 yards. Chez Mellusi added 45 yards on three carries and Lyn-J Dixon ran the ball three times for 38 yards and a touchdown. Darien Rencher entered the game late in the fourth quarter and added one carry for a 50-yard touchdown.

Clemson has an open date before it travels to Charlotte, N.C., for a rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 19.