Future Tiger discusses historic feat

Winning the state championship in football was as sweet as Clemson commitment Will Taylor expected it to be.

“It feels great,” he said to The Clemson Insider of being a state champ. “Just how I thought it would feel.”

Taylor, who is committed to the Tigers as a receiver, starred at quarterback while leading the Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) high school football team to a perfect 10-0 record this season capped off by its 28-6 victory over T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) in the Class 5A state championship game last Friday.

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior completed 67 percent of his passes this year for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns with just four interceptions while also rushing for 448 yards and 11 more scores on 60 carries, an average of 7.5 yards per rush.

In the state title game, Taylor was an efficient 6-of-9 passing for 147 yards and ran 14 times for 82 yards, scoring on touchdown runs of 4 and 21 yards.

“It was special to come out with a win in my last game,” he said.

With the win, Dutch Fork captured the school’s sixth state championship and became the first team in state history to win five consecutive state titles.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Taylor said of their historic achievement. “They are tough and had one goal this season. We all bought in and came out with the win.”

Some of Taylor’s future Tiger coaches and fellow commits in the 2021 class contacted him to congratulate him on the big win.

“A couple coaches and guys reached out to me,” he said.

Now that Taylor has wrapped up a state title for his football team, he is even more excited to get to Clemson next year and start the next chapter of his career on the gridiron there.

But first, the two-sport athlete, who is committed to play baseball at Clemson as well, is focused on helping his school achieve the same goal on the diamond this spring.

“I will be working to get better in both sports this offseason,” Taylor said. “But my next goal is to win a state championship in baseball.”

