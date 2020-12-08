Talented QB committed elsewhere talks Clemson offer

Last week, Clemson extended a preferred walk-on offer to a talented prospect in the class of 2021 currently committed to another program.

Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles, a Tulane pledge, announced the PWO offer from the Tigers on Friday.

“It’s definitely very exciting,” Wiles told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson is one of the top programs in the country and always has been. So, it’s a really cool opportunity and one that a lot of people would do a lot to have. So, I really appreciate it.”

Wiles (6-3, 200) has not been in contact with Clemson coaches for very long but began communicating with members of the staff within the past several weeks or so. Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, Wiles’ area recruiter, reached out to him recently before quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter eventually pulled the trigger on the PWO offer.

“They’re recruiting me pretty hard, so it definitely seems like they’re interested,” Wiles said. “But they pretty much just told me that I would have an opportunity to earn a scholarship if I worked hard and if I earned it.”

High school football in the state of Virginia has been postponed until the spring, but Wiles threw for 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 while leading his Stone Bridge team to a 12-2 record and appearance in the Class 5 state title game.

According to Wiles, Streeter is intrigued by what Wiles has shown on film.

“He likes that I can move around in the pocket,” Wiles said, “and that I make every throw that he likes to see quarterbacks throw.”

Wiles, who gave his verbal pledge to Tulane back in April, says he is still riding with the Green Wave right now.

“I’m definitely committed to Tulane as of now,” he said. “I love all the coaches there, I love Tulane, so definitely committed to Tulane.”

Wiles said he hasn’t yet decided if he will sign during the early signing period, which begins Dec. 16. But Clemson’s PWO offer certainly gives him a lot to think about.

“It’s a great school,” he said. “Coach Swinney has always done a great job with the program there, and I think it produces a lot of NFL talent and also sends people into great job placements, other things.”

