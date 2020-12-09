First half run allows Tigers to steamroll Maryland

Clemson used a 25-5 run in the opening half and then cruised to 67-51 victory over a previously undefeated Maryland team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The victory allows the Tigers to improve to 4-0 on the young season and to 12-9 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

This is the second win of the year for Clemson over a Big Ten team. The Tigers beat Purdue on Nov. 26 in the Space Coast Challenge Championship Game in Melbourne, Fla.

Aamir Simms led Clemson with 16 points and seven rebounds. The Tigers also got 12 points from John Newman and Al-Amir Dawes, while Nick Honor added 10 points. Alex Hemenway dropped in eight points, which all came in the first half.

The Terps (4-1) fought their way back and cut the Clemson lead to 12 points, 48-36, following a Galin Smith layup with 8:15 to play. However, the Tigers answered when Simms followed an Honor miss as the shot clock was running down on the next possession and then Dawes drained a three-pointer to increase the lead back to 17 points, 56-36, with 7:23 to play.

Dawes later made a second three and then Honor followed with one of his own to extend the lead back to 20 points, 61-41, with 4:17 to go.

Smith led the Terps with 11 points.

The story of the game came in the opening half as the Tigers used their 25-5 run to build a 38-15 lead at the break. It is just the fourth time in the last decade Maryland has been held under 20 points in the first half.

Maryland turned the ball over 10 times to Clemson’s four in the first half, allowing the Tigers to earn a 10-2 advantage in points off turnovers. The Terrapins shot 26 percent from the field in the first half and were 1-for-8 from three-point range. They came into the game shooting 56 percent from the field.

Clemson on the other hand shot 45 percent and was 6-14 from three to open the game, while the bench outscored Maryland 20-6.

The Tigers’ largest lead in the game was 25 points, which they had twice at 38-13 and 40-15.

Clemson’s next game will be against Alabama on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament from Atlanta.

