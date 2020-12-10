Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

Clemson picks up new commitment

By December 10, 2020 10:28 am

By |

The Clemson baseball program added a verbal commitment on Thursday morning when Isaac Pena, a class of 2024 infielder from Charlotte, N.C., announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers.

“I am extremely excited to announce I have committed to Clemson University to further my academic and baseball career,” Pena wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God because without Him none of this would be possible as well as my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me. Go Tigers!!!”

Pena, who bats and throws right-handed, attends Ardrey Kell High School. The 6-foot, 163-pounder is a USA Baseball Alumni and plays for Team Elite Baseball, one of the premier developmental and exposure programs in the country based in Winder, Ga., that has produced over 1,200 college baseball players and more than 150 players who have gone on to be selected in the MLB Draft.

The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love.  Up to 70 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Baseball, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
16hr

Clemson has extended a new offer to one of the top-rated athletes in the 2022 class. Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson, a top-30 national prospect regardless of position, reported the offer via (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home