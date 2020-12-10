One of nation’s top athletes reacts to Clemson offer

On Wednesday, the Clemson football program pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class regardless of position.

Spearman (Texas) four-star athlete Brenen Thompson, a top-30 national recruit per multiple recruiting services, reported the offer via social media Wednesday evening.

“Amazing,” Thompson said to The Clemson Insider of the offer shortly after announcing it. “I can’t even explain it! Beyond blessed.”

How did Thompson, who is considered one of the top five athletes in the country for the 2022 class, get the good news of his big offer from the Tigers?

“On the phone with coach (Tyler) Grisham,” he said.

Some schools are telling the versatile Thompson (5-11, 165) he could play on either side of the ball at the next level, but Grisham and the Tigers like him best on offense.

“I’ve talked to Coach Grisham, the wide receivers coach, some,” Thompson said. “I am being recruited mainly to play offense, touch the ball and make plays.”

Thompson has built a strong bond with Grisham and the Tigers’ staff.

“My relationship with them is great and will continue,” he said.

Thompson is getting ready to narrow down his list of 30-plus college offers, and Clemson is a lock to make the cut.

“I’m about to release a top 12 and so they will definitely be on there,” he said.

Thompson is ranked as high as the No. 3 athlete and No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, while Rivals pegs him as the fourth-best athlete and No. 27 overall prospect in the class.

The speedy two-sport standout, who not only stars on the gridiron but in track and field has well, also owns football offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal among others.

The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love. Up to 70 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!