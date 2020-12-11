Kendrick bounces back with a big-time play

In a season that hasn’t totally gone his way, cornerback Derion Kendrick had made the most of his time for third-ranked Clemson.

Returning after being held out of the Pitt game due to disciplinary actions, Kendrick picked up a Virginia Tech fumble and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ 45-10 victory at Virginia Tech this past Saturday.

Kendrick’s reflection on his fumble return for a touchdown

“Doing my job. I saw the ball spill out. I got the opportunity to scoop. I was looking to see if anybody was behind me. After that it was over with.”

Kendrick on getting back to playing in the win over Virginia Tech

“Good to get back, loose, get back in my element. Just love playing football and being out there with my teammates.”

Kendrick’s reflection on how this season has gone for him

“It’s been straight. I don’t like sitting out games and stuff like that. I like being out there with my teammates, playing for them and playing to win stuff like that.”

Kendrick on his perspective on Virginia Tech’s Hail Mary at the end of the first half

“I should have caught the ball. That’s what I planned on doing, catching it and falling with it. I should have knocked it out, grabbed it and threw it away out of bounds so they had no chance to catch it or even get in the end zone. Those yards added on to their total yards, but can’t go back.”