New Clemson commit draws comparison to former Tiger in the pros

Just seven days after receiving an offer from Clemson on Dec. 3, Isaac Peña announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program on Thursday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the talented class of 2024 shortstop from Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, N.C., to get his thoughts on his decision to be a Tiger.

“I felt like Clemson was the best choice for me going forward for my academics and baseball,” Peña said.

Head coach Monte Lee likens Peña to former Clemson star shortstop Logan Davidson, a two-time All-ACC selection who served as the everyday shortstop in all three of his seasons as a Tiger, became the first Tiger in history to total double-digit homers and double-digit steals in three different seasons, and went on to be selected in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

“I play shortstop, so Coach Lee said I would be the main shortstop for the 2024 class, and he compares me to him (Davidson) very well,” Peña said.

The comparison to Davidson means a lot to Peña, who grew up watching Davidson when he played at Providence High School in Charlotte.

“Me and my dad used to go watch games,” Peña said, “and when we saw him, I remember he hit a lot of home runs, and it feels very good to be compared to him.”

Peña and his family made a trip to Clemson about a month ago to watch the baseball team scrimmage, walk around campus and check out the new College of Business building, as Peña wants to major in business.

“They loved it a lot,” Peña said of his family’s experience in Tigertown. “You can tell that, just talking about the students that don’t play sports, we saw a lot of them talking to each other and throwing frisbees and playing soccer and football. It just looked like a very great time there.”

For Peña personally, a couple of things stand out to him about the Clemson baseball program.

“I love the coaches a lot,” he said. “They treat me very well, and I respect them a lot. And I know I watch on social media a lot, it seems like the players, they have a lot of fun and they seem very energetic.”

The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love. Up to 70 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!