Clemson set to sign another special class

After inking the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class according to ESPN a year ago, Clemson is set to sign another special collection of talent today as the early signing period for college football gets underway.

The Tigers entered the early signing period with 18 total commitments, all of whom are expected to put pen to paper with Clemson today. Of those 18 players, 16 are rated as either four- or five-star prospects per the 247Sports Composite.

All 16 of the aforementioned recruits are ranked among the top 250 prospects in the 2021 class by the composite rankings, while nine of the future Tigers are considered top-150 national prospects and six are touted as top-100 prospects. Three of those are regarded as top-50 recruits, including five-star running back Will Shipley (No. 30 overall), five-star linebacker Barrett Carter (No. 33) and four-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr (No. 41).

Clemson’s 2021 class entered the day ranked among the top five classes in the country by all of the major recruiting services – ESPN (No. 4), Rivals (No. 5) and 247Sports (No. 5).

Assuming the Tigers secure a top-10 class, it will mark the seventh straight recruiting cycle in which Clemson’s class has been ranked in the top 10 by ESPN dating to 2015. If Clemson’s class finishes in the top five of ESPN’s rankings, it will be the program’s third top-five ranking according to that network in the last four years.

Dabo Swinney and his staff continue to recruit at an elite level and bring in plenty of star power that figures to help the Tigers keep competing for championships in the coming years. Clemson fans should be excited about this year’s group of signees, and as the Tigers continue to stockpile talent, the future of the program certainly looks bright.

