Future Clemson stars react to signing with the Tigers

Clemson is once again welcoming another special group of people and players into its football program.

Ahead of the early signing period that began Wednesday, The Clemson Insider reached out to members of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class to get their thoughts on signing with the Tigers and being part of an outstanding class, which entered the day ranked among the top five classes in the country by all the major recruiting services.

Check out what they had to say:

Jake Briningstool, TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I’m super excited to be a part of this class, I think we have the tools to come in and make our presence felt early. We have a great group of guys and I’m super excited to get to work in January and compete for championships throughout our time at Clemson. Today is a surreal moment making one of my lifelong dreams come true and I’m super blessed to be a Clemson Tiger!”

Barrett Carter, LB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “I’m beyond excited! Really a dream come true and I can’t wait to get up to Clemson with my brothers.”

Bubba Chandler, QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “I’m excited to be able to play football in college and especially at Clemson. But I’m especially excited to be able to do it with these great guys I have around me and in this class! It’s time to work hard and become what we all want to become, and that is to be National Champions!!”

Beaux Collins, WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It’s truly a blessing to go in with a group of guys that I already trust without even stepping on campus with them. I’m excited to build bonds with these guys that’ll last a lifetime.”

Dacari Collins, WR, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake): “I’m real excited and it’s a blessing to know that I’m finna play for Clemson University, have fun playing with the bros. Our class is real special and we can help our future team win National Championships down the road.”

Cade Denhoff, DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “I’m pumped. Can’t wait to be together with the guys.”

Ryan Linthicum, OL, Damascus, Md. (Damascus): “Very excited to start the next chapter, with a great group of guys and showcase my talent at center.”

Phil Mafah, RB, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson): “I thank God for this great opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of something great. AGTG!!”

Will Shipley, RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “Psyched to turn my dreams into a reality tomorrow. I’ve wanted to do this since I was a young kid and putting that pen to paper is going to be the start of an amazing journey. This ’21 class is so special and I know we will all come in ready to go with a chip on our shoulder.”

Marcus Tate, OL, Miami Gardens, Fla. (TRU Prep): “It’s a huge blessing, I can’t thank God enough for giving me this opportunity. Me and the guys are going to do big things and I’m just excited to see things unravel.”

Will Taylor, WR, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “Really excited to go play with these guys. I can’t wait to get on campus and compete every day.”

The holiday season has arrived and it is time to get your favorite Tiger what they love. Up to 70 percent off today.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!