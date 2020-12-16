Swinney gives injury update on several starters

Though it was national signing day and Clemson was excited to talk about its 2021 Recruiting Class, there was also a little bit of news from head coach Dabo Swinney regarding his current team.

Swinney reported wide receiver Frank Ladson (foot) could be available for the third-ranked Tigers when they play No. 2 Notre Dame Saturday in the ACC Championship Game from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

However, as offensive coordinator Tony Elliott thought on Monday, Clemson will not have fellow wide receiver Joseph Ngata. He is still recovering from surgery on his abdomen area from a few weeks back.

“Frank has been able to practice, so we are feeling better about him,” Swinney said at the end of his signing day press conference. “Joe is making a lot of progress, but he definitely will not be back this week. We are hopeful after this game he will be ready for what comes next.”

Swinney also gave an update on safety Lannden Zanders and cornerback Andrew Booth. Zanders has missed the last two games after injuring his shoulder early in the Notre Dame game on Nov. 7, while Booth did not play against Virginia Tech because of a thigh bruise he suffered in practice the Tuesday before the game.

“They are progressing well, and we definitely feel good about where they are,” Swinney said.

