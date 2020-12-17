Book guarantees Notre Dame victory

Ian Book is confident. There is no doubting that at all.

The Notre Dame quarterback recently told ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit in a recent interview for Saturday’s College GameDay show he is tired of hearing how Clemson is going to be a different team in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game and how the first meeting was a misrepresentation of the Tigers, who were missing four starters on the Nov. 7 evening in South Bend.

“Our eleven guys will be there … and that’s what matters,” Book said.

Clemson’s 11 eleven on defense will be there too, plus it will have All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis back, as well as starting middle linebacker James Skalski and starting strongside backer Mike Jones. All three missed the game due to injuries.

The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) also lost starting safety Lannden Zanders early in the game. He has not played since and is questionable for Saturday’s game.

With all those guys missing, second-ranked Notre Dame ran for 209 yards and threw for 310, both season highs against the Clemson defense. The 519 total yards was also a season-high for yards allowed.

“I’m excited that all those guys are back, and we can play them, and have all those people be quiet once the game is over and we get this win,” said Book, who threw for 310 yards on 22-of-39 passing with no interceptions and one touchdown pass.

He also ran for 64 yards on 14 carries.

Besides having most of its defensive stars playing against the Irish, the third-ranked Tigers will also have All-ACC quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He of course missed the first meeting due to COVID-19 protocols.

Clemson and Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m., from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

