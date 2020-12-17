Herbstreit feels College Football Playoff needs to change

Kirk Herbstreit says College Football is at a fork in the road, and it is important for the sport to make sure it picks the right road to go down.

ESPN’s top college football analyst feels something needs to change regarding the College Football Playoff because right now, in his opinion, it does not seem to be a fair system. Herbstreit’s concerns come after the CFP was criticized for the way teams have been ranked this year, as two-loss teams such as Iowa State, Florida and Georgia being ranked ahead of undefeated Group of Five teams such as Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina.

Also, the CFP Committee has taken heat that Iowa State (8-2), who is ranked No. 6 this week, is so much higher in the rankings than Coastal Carolina (11-0), though the Chanticleers beat No. 19 Louisiana (9-1), who beat Iowa State by 17 points in Ames, Iowa to start the season.

“Our postseason is as bad as there is and we have got to figure out a system that opens up opportunity,” Herbstreit said Wednesday on ESPN’s College Football Live.

Then there is the Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State effect. Alabama is already a lock to make the CFP for a sixth time in the CFP’s seven-year history, while Clemson is a win away against No. 2 Notre Dame in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game from making a sixth consecutive trip to the playoff. A win on Saturday over No. 14 Northwestern would cement the Buckeyes’ fourth appearance in the CFP.

Herbstreit does not see those three programs going anywhere, anytime soon.

“Like right now, the season ends January 12. I can already tell you in 2021 that Ohio State is coming out of the Big Ten, Clemson is coming out of the ACC, Alabama is coming out of the SEC in 2021,” he said. “I can say it in 2023. Ohio State is coming out of the Big Ten, Clemson is coming out of the ACC, Alabama is coming out of the SEC.

“It is like who is the fourth team? Is Oklahoma coming out of the Big 12. Maybe USC gets it together (in the Pac 12). That is where we are. Is that right? Is that healthy for the sport when ninety-eight or ninety-nine (percent) of the participants realize they don’t have a chance before the season starts? We have got to look at this 2020 year and realize we have to tweak the system for the betterment of the sport. We are at a fork in the road right now on a lot of levels and we got to look at some potential changes.”

