Herbstreit believes 'Heisman Moment' could come in ACC Championship

Nobody can deny this college football season has been far more bizarre and different than any in recent memory.

The same can be said about the Heisman Trophy race with a slew of worthy candidates and no clear-cut front runner as college football enters conference championship weekend across the country.

ESPN’s College GameDay host Rece Davis and analyst Kirk Herbstreit feel like the ACC Championship Game could prove to be the difference maker in the battle for the Most Outstanding Player in college football.

Via a teleconference on Friday Herbstreit believes both Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book are in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race and have a huge opportunity on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game.

“Who is going to go out in the next 48 hours and have a Heisman Moment?” Herbstreit said. “What if Trevor goes off in this game? I think there are going to be a lot of people still holding onto that ballot that are going to be swayed by that.

“What if Ian Book is razzle-and-dazzle and no-look-behind-the-back passes doing what he does? I think Ian Book has a shot and the same could be said for all these other candidates.”

Davis highlighted the same sentiment that this weekend will reveal the Heisman Trophy winner.

“I believe that with a tremendous performance, a memorable one, or a so-called Heisman moment on Saturday that Ian Book could win the Heisman Trophy,” Davis said. “I believe the same thing for Trevor Lawrence, despite missing a couple of games. The race is not clear and a lot of times the last impression left on the voters is the most memorable one.”

Lawrence and Book have a lot to play for on Saturday from an ACC Championship, a trip to the College Football Playoff, and a potential Heisman Trophy.

The Tigers and Irish square off in a rematch at 4 p.m., on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.