New WRU member: ‘You couldn’t ask for anything better than this’

Wednesday was an extra special day for Beaux Collins, one of the newest members of “Wide Receiver U.”

Not only did the four-star wideout from St. John Bosco High School in California sign with Clemson at the outset of the early signing period on Wednesday, but making the day even more memorable for Collins was the fact he was celebrating his birthday as well.

“It’s like no other,” Collins told The Clemson Insider when asked what it was like to sign his National Letter of Intent on the day he turned 18. “You couldn’t ask for anything better than this.”

Signing to play for a college football program like Clemson is a goal Collins, a top-50 national prospect per ESPN, has aspired to achieve since he was a child.

“It’s just a dream come true to finally reach this day, to sign, to go on to college,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to do this since I’ve been a little kid, so it’s just a dream come true.”

Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who was Collins’ primary recruiter during the recruiting process, reached out to Collins to congratulate him on signing Wednesday morning prior to Clemson Football’s National Signing Day show at the Reeves Football Operations Complex.

“Before they did that, he had just FaceTimed me and was saying how proud they are of me, how lucky they are to have me and that they see me being a great person just as much as a great player that they’re getting,” Collins said.

Collins (6-4, 195) is a big part of the tight-knit 18-member signing class that Clemson secured on Wednesday.

Clemson’s 2021 class is currently ranked No. 4 in the country by ESPN, No. 5 by the 247Sports Composite and No. 6 by Rivals.

“It’s really special,” Collins said of the class. “We already have created a great bond between us, and I believe this is one of the most special classes Clemson has had. We all are coming from winning programs, things like that, and we just all have the same goal – which is to bring Clemson championships, make it to the NFL and be great men at that.”

Along with Collins, the Tigers inked a pair of other receivers in Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star Troy Stellato.

Beaux believes they will be a terrific trio for the Tigers at their position in the future.

“I think we’re probably going to be the best trio Clemson has ever seen and the best trio in the nation,” he said. “We’re going to go in there and put in the work necessary, so I’m just excited to get up there with those dudes.”

Collins did not have a 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a junior in 2019, had 41 receptions for 1,008 yards (24.6 yards per reception) and 14 touchdowns to help St. John Bosco to a state title, 13-1 record and a No. 1 national ranking. He logged five 100-yard games and recorded at least one touchdown catch in nine of the 14 games.

The native of South Central Los Angeles, who committed to Clemson on Jan. 25, 2020, is set to enroll at Clemson in January 2021.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I’m very anxious, I would say.”

Collins is ranked as the No. 5 prospect from California, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 46 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN. He is one of 16 members of the ESPN 300 rankings that Clemson signed on Wednesday.

