Clemson releases inactive list for ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE — Third-ranked Clemson released its inactive list for today’s ACC Championship Game against No. 2 Notre Dame.
Clemson defense end Xavier Thomas is listed as one of the players who is unavailable to play to in today’s game.
Inactive list: In accordance with the ACC’s 85-man travel limit for this game, the following players are unavailable for today’s contest: DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, RB Ty Lucas, WR Joseph Ngata, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, DE Xavier Thomas, LB Jake Venables, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.