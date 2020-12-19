Elliott denies contact from Auburn, interview

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he has not been contacted by Auburn for its head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN reporter Marty Smith.

“Contrary to reports I saw (Friday), I have not been contacted about the head coaching job at Auburn and am not scheduled to interview for that position,” Elliott said to Smith via Smith’s Twitter account. “While I typically wouldn’t address this in this manner, I felt it was important to set the record straight for the young men in our program. My focus currently remains one hundred percent on our team and the opportunity we have to face a great Notre Dame team for the ACC Championship Saturday.”

Elliott was of course addressing several news outlets, including The Clemson Insider, who reported he was one of four candidates to be interviewed for the Auburn job this weekend. The Clemson Insider confirmed through several sources Friday night that Elliott was to interview on Sunday. These are the same sources that told us Jeff Scott was headed to South Florida last year, as well as other stories we have reported in the past.

One thing to keep in mind is that initially the contact from a school is to the agent of the coaching candidate.