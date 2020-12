Clemson extended its lead to 14-3 on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to E.J. Williams with 9:24 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 72 yards in six plays and 2:44.

The Tigers covered on a third down earlier in the drive at the Notre Dame 43 with a four yard run by Travis Etienne to extend the drive. Two plays later Lawrence stepped up in the pocket and found Williams who ran in for the 33-yard score.