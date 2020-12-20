As usual Tigers are back in the CFP

The College Football Playoff Committee released its final rankings of the year and for a record sixth straight year the Clemson Tigers are in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the final ranking. The Tigers will play No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinals. The two will play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

This will mark the third time in the CFP era that Clemson and Ohio State have played in the semifinals. Clemson beat the Buckeyes 31-0 and 29-26 in in the 2017 and 2019 Fiesta Bowls.

The Tigers are 4-0 all-time against the Buckeyes, including a 17-15 win in the 1978 Gator Bowl and 40-35 victory in the 2014 Orange Bowl.

College Football Playoff Final Ranking