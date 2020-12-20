What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Notre Dame to win ACC

The Tigers are heading back to the College Football Playoff after dominating Notre Dame 34-10 to win their sixth straight ACC Championship.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Clemson’s ACC Championship win on Twitter.
From our @PaulMyerberg on how Clemson was not the focus of national conversations for the last month. But the Tigers proved they’re a title threat with their domination in the ACC title game.https://t.co/pk6TIOSqfO
— Thomas O'Toole (@ByThomasOToole) December 20, 2020
In the words of Coach Swinney…
“This team brought a lot of joy to a lot of people tonight!” pic.twitter.com/EzqWlbzW6V
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020
Same pic.twitter.com/oG7YadLDmo
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020
Dang Clemson fans why didnt yall storm the field ???? Oh… yall used to this lifestyle I forgot 😂🤦🏾♂️
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 20, 2020
Proud of Coach Swinney and our entire @clemsonfb program on their 6th straight ACC title and another likely trip to the CFP. And to all our fans who supported us from near and far – Thank you! pic.twitter.com/RMrhpoc5ya
— Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) December 20, 2020
Your ACC all-time leading rusher… Feelin’ good, feelin’ blessed! @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/Hs0wEQq0kY
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020
"It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence."
Dabo says Lawrence is the best player in the country 🏈 pic.twitter.com/sWQCRLfQFn
— ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2020
Column: Notre Dame played its way onto the playoff bubble against Clemson, with a performance that brought back an old narrative. https://t.co/N1ZaN5eC1f
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 20, 2020