What They Are Saying: Clemson dominates Notre Dame to win ACC

The Tigers are heading back to the College Football Playoff after dominating Notre Dame 34-10 to win their sixth straight ACC Championship.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Clemson’s ACC Championship win on Twitter.

From our @PaulMyerberg on how Clemson was not the focus of national conversations for the last month. But the Tigers proved they’re a title threat with their domination in the ACC title game.https://t.co/pk6TIOSqfO — Thomas O'Toole (@ByThomasOToole) December 20, 2020

In the words of Coach Swinney… “This team brought a lot of joy to a lot of people tonight!” pic.twitter.com/EzqWlbzW6V — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020

Dang Clemson fans why didnt yall storm the field ???? Oh… yall used to this lifestyle I forgot 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 20, 2020

Proud of Coach Swinney and our entire @clemsonfb program on their 6th straight ACC title and another likely trip to the CFP. And to all our fans who supported us from near and far – Thank you! pic.twitter.com/RMrhpoc5ya — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) December 20, 2020

"It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence." Dabo says Lawrence is the best player in the country 🏈 pic.twitter.com/sWQCRLfQFn — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2020